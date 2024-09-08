J.K. Dobbins rushes for 135 yards as the Chargers beat the Raiders 22-10 in Jim Harbaugh's debut

The Raiders took a 7-3 lead on the ensuing possession when they went 67 yards in seven plays. On first-and-10 at the Chargers 31, Minshew checked down and threw a screen pass to Alexander Mattison, who caught it at the 35, hurdled over Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and broke through an attempted tackle from linebacker Daiyan Henley near the right sideline at the 27 before scoring his first touchdown with the Raiders.