JJ Redick still pushing to get better after success in tumultuous coaching debut season with Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Two hours before JJ Redick's playoff coaching debut, the Los Angeles Lakers' new bench boss looked ready to lace 'em up.
His leg relentlessly pumped up and down under the table while he mostly gave curt, one-sentence answers to reporters' questions. He sounded thoroughly consumed by the monumental task ahead of the Lakers in the NBA postseason — but unlike most coaches, he looked eager to meet it physically as well as mentally.
But Redick doesn't want to be back in uniform, no matter what this pure shooter's body language is saying these days. When asked recently if he enjoys playing more than coaching, Redick quickly replied: ''Yes.''
''I've been trying to figure that out for the last six months, honestly,'' he said when asked why. ''I think anybody that was around me as a player knows how much I enjoyed the job every day, and knows how grateful I was to be in the NBA every day, and very grateful to have a 15-year career.''
He paused and added: ''I like this more.''
The 40-year-old Redick was only three years removed from being Luka Doncic's teammate during his final playing season when he took over the Lakers with absolutely no coaching experience.
He attacked his new job with the intensity of his playing days, and he has showed immediate acumen: His Lakers won 50 games and the Pacific Division title despite shaking up their core at midseason with that blockbuster trade to acquire Doncic.
His year was tumultuous away from the Lakers as well: His family lost its home to the wildfires in Pacific Palisades. Redick is undoubtedly exhausted, but he's still pouring hours into figuring out how the Lakers can come back against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who routed his team in the series opener Saturday.