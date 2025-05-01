JJ Redick: Lakers can go farther next season after their roster gets into 'championship shape'

LOS ANGELES — JJ Redick already knows where he will begin the Los Angeles Lakers' preparations for next season after the coach watched his team fade in its first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
''I'll start with the offseason and the work that's required in an offseason to be in championship shape,'' Redick said Thursday, a day after the Wolves eliminated the Lakers with a 103-96 victory in Los Angeles.
''We have a ways to go as a roster,'' Redick added during his news conference with general manager Rob Pelinka. "Certainly there are individuals that were in phenomenal shape. There's certainly other ones that could have been in better shape. That's where my mind goes immediately, is we have to get in championship shape.''
Redick didn't mention any players by name, but Luka Doncic's perceived lack of attention to conditioning and to maintaining his weight was widely reported as one of the reasons Dallas general manager Nico Harrison was moved to trade one of the NBA's best young scorers for Anthony Davis.
Redick likely didn't mean his comment specifically as a shot at Doncic, because the two have been close since their 2 1/2 months as teammates with the Mavericks at the end of Redick's playing career. Doncic praised Redick on Wednesday night after the Lakers' season ended.
''I think he's a hell of a coach,'' Doncic said. ''I'm really glad I got coached by him these couple of months. It feels sometimes like I'm back in Europe a little bit, so I love it. We have a great bond. It's been nothing but amazing with him as a coach.''
Redick apparently felt fitness was an issue in the Lakers' inability to execute in the fourth quarters against Minnesota. The Wolves outscored LA 127-85 in the final periods of the first-round matchup, rallying past the Lakers to win the final three games in a row.
Redick didn't help matters in Game 4 when he refused to make a substitution in the second half, watching as the Wolves rallied past his tired players with the help of a couple of fortunate refereeing decisions. But Redick saw the overall results as fair to the Lakers, who attempted to contend for a championship despite making a blockbuster midseason trade — a gamble that has rarely paid off immediately in NBA history.