JJ Bleday homers, Joe Boyle pitches six innings as A's beat Rays 3-0

Rays: RHP Pete Fairbanks was placed on the 15-day injured list and ruled out for two to four weeks after an MRI revealed a right lat strain, the same type of injury he sustained in 2022 that benched the closer for nearly half the season. Fairbanks struck out 44 in just over 45 innings and posted a 3.57 ERA while earning 23 saves this season. Athletics: RHP Austin Adams was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right forearm tendinitis but expected to return in the near future. ... INF Tyler Soderstrom continues to make progress after being sidelined with a left wrist injury in July but still does not have a timetable for his return. UP NEXT