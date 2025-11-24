Jimmy Cliff, reggae giant and star of landmark film ‘The Harder They Come,’ dead at 81

‘’Ivanhoe was a real-life character for Jamaicans,’’ Cliff told Variety in 2022, upon the film’s 50th anniversary. ‘’When I was a little boy, I used to hear about him as being a bad man. A real bad man. No one in Jamaica, at that time, had guns. But he had guns and shot a policeman, so he was someone to be feared. However, being a hero was the manner in which Perry wanted to make his name — an anti-hero in the way that Hollywood turns its bad guys into heroes.’’