Jimmy Carter will be honored at a Washington funeral before burial in his Georgia hometown

Music — sacred, patriotic and popular — will feature prominently throughout the day for the evangelical president who campaigned with the Allman Brothers Band, befriended Willie Nelson and quoted Bob Dylan in his 1977 inaugural address. In Washington, the U.S. Marine Orchestra and Armed Forces Chorus will sing ''Eternal Father, Strong to Save," the Navy hymn, for the only U.S. Naval Academy graduate to become commander in chief. Country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who succeeded Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter as ambassadors for Habitat for Humanity, will perform John Lennon's ''Imagine,'' reprising their role at the former first lady's funeral in 2023.