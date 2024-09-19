Jimmy Carter receives Holbrooke award from Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation

''For the past 17 years, one of the standing requirements to receive the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award was a guaranty that the recipient would appear in person in Dayton, OH for an on-stage interview and an awards ceremony," Nicholas A. Raines, executive director of the Dayton foundation, said in a statement. ''This year we have decided to waive that requirement and present the award in absentia, to President Jimmy Carter.''