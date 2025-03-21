Jimmy Butler's presence on the court and in locker room has sparked the Warriors' resurgence

SAN FRANCISCO — Jimmy Butler had places to be, and he loudly let everybody know it.
He needed to immediately rush off from a game to teach a late-night dominoes lesson. But, not before he hit teammate Buddy Hield with some fun-loving trash talk: ‘’Buddy, spell connector.‘’
So, Hield began, ‘’Connect Four? Connector? ... Connector, C-O-N," then someone nearby interjected to help.
‘‘Aww, man, don’t help him!‘’ Butler hollered. ‘’Exactly my point, y’all see that?‘’
Shortly beforehand, Hield had described Butler with that very word — connector.
Butler downplayed the compliment: ‘’Don’t listen to nothing Buddy says, ever, he can’t even spell connector.‘’
Yet nobody around the Warriors will argue that Butler has been just that since he joined Golden State last month in a trade from Miami and helped turn things around from the very moment he showed up and pulled on his new uniform.
‘‘He stabilized everything immediately,‘’ Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Monday when his team beat Golden State 114-105.