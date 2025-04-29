Jimmy Butler set to play for the Warriors in Game 4 of first-round playoff series against Rockets

SAN FRANCISCO — Warriors forward Jimmy Butler was set to play and in the starting lineup for Game 4 of Golden State's first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Monday night after he sustained a pelvic contusion in a frightening fall during Game 2 on Wednesday.
Butler participated in the morning shootaround earlier in the day and just needed to have a successful warmup to be deemed good to go, coach Steve Kerr said.
"Well, we're hopeful that he'll play but he's got to warm up first and we'll see," coach Steve Kerr said, adding that if he's available, ''He's not on a minutes restriction, it'll just be based on how he's feeling.''
On Sunday, when Butler spent much of the day working with the medical staff, Kerr said Vice President of Player Health and Performance Rick Celebrini couldn't predict how many minutes Butler's body might be able to handle until he's actually back out on the floor in live action.
The star forward underwent an MRI exam on Thursday in the Bay Area that revealed he injured his pelvis and has a deep gluteal muscle contusion. The Warriors led the best-of-seven series 2-1 after winning 104-93 on Saturday without Butler, led by Stephen Curry's 36 points over nearly 41 minutes and big performances off the bench from Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II.
If Butler is back, Kerr will be able to rest Curry more regularly.
''With Jimmy out, we knew we were going to have to play Steph more,'' Kerr said. ''So if Jimmy plays tonight and looks like himself, then hopefully we can get Steph down closer to 35 (minutes).''
Butler went down hard when fouled by Amen Thompson late in the first quarter and then missed the rest of the Warriors' 109-94 Game 2 loss Wednesday.