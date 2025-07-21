Jimmy Buffett's widow accuses financial adviser of breaching fiduciary duty in $275M trust battle

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jimmy Buffett 's widow has accused her late husband's financial adviser of failing to administer the singer's multimillion-dollar trust in good faith and ignoring what she believed were her best interests for the $275 million estate.
Jane Buffett on Monday asked a judge in West Palm Beach, Florida, to stop Richard Mozenter from trying to remove her as a trustee and instead sought an order removing him from overseeing the estate, according to court papers.
Jimmy Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock and created a ''Margaritaville'' empire of restaurants and resorts, died Sept. 1, 2023, at 76.
His widow and Mozenter have since been embroiled in a battle over who controls the trust, with each accusing the other of mishandling funds in lawsuits filed in both California and Florida.
The dispute is similar to another going on with the estate of another beloved singer, Tony Bennett. Two of the late crooner's daughters sued their brother over his handling of the family trust.
Jane Buffett's filing on Monday accuses Mozenter of ''repeatedly'' breaching his fiduciary duty by failing to provide her with basic information about the trust's assets and its investments while taking ''unreasonable fees and costs in the context of the services provided.''
On May 30, Jane Buffett's lawyers provided Mozenter's lawyers a copy of a petition they planned to file in Los Angeles Superior Court if he did not resign as cotrustee by June 2, the filing states.
Mozenter's counsel instead filed a petition June 2 in West Palm Beach, seeking Buffett's removal as cotrustee, documents show. Jane Buffett's complaint was filed June 3 in Los Angeles, where Mozenter is managing director at Gelfand, Rennert and Feldman LLC.