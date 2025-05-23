Jim Irsay's impact can be felt all around Indianapolis as city celebrates big sports weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — When Mark Miles strolls around downtown Indianapolis, he sees Jim Irsay's influence everywhere.
From the trademark sports facilities to the towering J.W. Marriott hotel to the Pan Am Plaza currently under construction, he's not sure any of it could have happened without the assistance of the longtime Colts owner who helped this small Midwestern town shed its image as Indiana No Place and emerge as Indiana Some Place.
So as Indy steps into a new role, the mega center of a jam-packed Memorial Day sports weekend, the longtime local sports executive is saddened Irsay won't be here to enjoy the results of his efforts. Irsay died Wednesday in his sleep at age 65.
''It's incredibly sad, it's a big ache in my heart," Miles said Thursday. '' He had such a huge heart. He cared so, so much about the people in this community. I don't care what day it was, it was going to be a horrible loss but this weekend is sort of emblematic of what he helped build and I'm sorry he missed it."
Miles, the CEO and president of IndyCar and Penske Entertainment, has had a front-row seat to Indy's evolution — and Irsay's influence — for decades.
The Indy native has seen the city thrive under the glare of two NBA All-Star Games, the CFP national championship game, and dozens of other national and international championships.
But this is the kind of weekend only Irsay may have envisioned when he first came to town in March 1984.
Caitlin Clark, the WNBA's top draw, and the Indiana Fever will host defending league champ New York in front of a sold out crowd Saturday afternoon. On Sunday morning, an estimated 350,000 fans — including a sold-out grandstand for the first time since 2016 — will fill Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the world's largest single-day sporting event, the Indianapolis 500. Then on Sunday night, the NBA's Indiana Pacers will face the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.