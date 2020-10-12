Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, will again visit Minnesota.
She and Doug Emhoff, the husband of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, will visit the Twin Cities and Rochester on Thursday, the Biden-Harris campaign announced on Sunday.
No additional details were immediately available.
Jill Biden spoke in Minneapolis and St. Paul earlier this month.
President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump will be making a campaign stop in Northfield on Tuesday.
