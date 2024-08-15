Jewish groups file federal complaint alleging antisemitism in Fulton schools

The Fulton County complaint listed verbal attacks against Jewish students since Oct. 7, but it also described certain displays of pro-Palestinian sentiment as intimidating. The groups took issue with students wearing keffiyehs, a scarf that has become a symbol for the Palestinian movement. The complaint said that the day after the attacks by Hamas, students wearing keffiyehs shouted ''Free Palestine'' at Jewish students, a slogan the groups labeled ''a rallying cry for the eradication of Israel.''