Jewish families channel Passover story after devastating losses in Los Angeles wildfires

PASADENA, California — Aty Rotter lost her family home and her spiritual home in the ravenous fire that scorched a large swath of Los Angeles County earlier this year.
The house her late father built in Pasadena more than 60 years ago is gone to the fire that charred more than 21 square miles (54 square kilometers). So is the 104-year-old Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center where she has worshipped since she was a child.
The January fire destroyed the menorahs she lit for Hanukkah and the growing collection of dreidels she planned to pass down to her granddaughters. Also lost forever are the candlesticks and brassware her family carried while fleeing Nazi Europe, and the Seder plates she would have used for the upcoming ritual Passover meal this weekend.
''Only their spirit and memory of those things remain with me now,'' Rotter said. ''The memories of when I used them and who was with me.''
A sobering Passover
She's not alone. Thirty of the synagogue's 435 families lost their homes and even more were displaced. As the major Jewish festival approaches, it's hard not to see the Passover story reflected in this post-fire reality, said Melissa Levy, the temple's executive director.
Passover, which begins at sundown Saturday, commemorates the Israelites' liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt, including their 40-year journey through the desert. It is celebrated with a special meal called a Seder, the eating of matzo or unleavened bread, and the retelling of the Exodus story.
''The synagogue itself and our people are doing a lot of wandering right now, and having to focus on togetherness and resiliency is a theme that hits home harder than usual this year,'' Levy said.