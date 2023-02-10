SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Orthodox Jewish Hasidic leaders have been mourning the death this week of an emissary from Milwaukee who lived and worked in the US. Virgin Islands.
Henya Federman, 40, had been in critical condition for two months after she tried to rescue her 4-month-old daughter, who drowned in the U.S. territory. Federman was flown to the U.S. mainland for medical care but died Feb. 8, according to the website of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement.
Leaders noted that Federman and her husband, Rabbi Asher Federman, lived in St. Thomas since 2005 and founded the Chabad Lubavitch of the Virgin Islands.
