Jewish artists seek to process grief and healing in solidarity with Palestine in art exhibition

Artist Sharon Jaffe had been busy working in her clay studio when she heard a voice from her ceramic golems, mythological creatures that serve as helpers or protectors to the Jewish community.
“Sometime in February, [the golems] said: ‘We’re happy to be here, but we need to get out and tell people. Stop! Stop the violence!’”
Jaffe, a retired hospice chaplain who is originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., felt shocked and horrified about the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. “Once Netanyahu said, ‘This is war,’ I was like this is not good. … All these poor people, both in Gaza and the hostages,” she said.
In 2024, she was at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design when she spotted her friend Riv Shapiro‘s artwork, “Kri’ah,” an ongoing performance and video installation using the Jewish ritual for mourning. Then it all clicked.
Jaffe and Shapiro teamed up and invited other Jewish artists working in painting, ceramics, mixed media, digital illustration, video, sculpture and quilting to be a part of “Eid/Witness/עד” a group art exhibition of Jewish artists for Palestinian liberation.
The show runs for only five days at Modus Locus in south Minneapolis.
“When I was in Palestine [in August 2024], not only did Palestinians talk about the American-Israeli Empire, but what they asked us to do was to witness, to go back and tell our stories,” she said. “Witnessing is partly about grief, but to me witnessing is a call to action.”
Deciding to express this through art offered another way to think through what is happening, Shapiro said.