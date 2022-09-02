Thieves broke into a Brink's security tractor-trailer in July and made off with millions of dollars' worth of jewelry — all while one of the drivers was asleep in the truck and another was inside a truck stop getting food. The goods were on their way from San Mateo, Calif., to Los Angeles for the International Gem and Jewelry Show, the Los Angeles Times reported. The drivers had stopped at a Flying J truck stop, and the thieves made quick work of cutting the lock and removing 22 large bags of gems, gold and other valuables. While police hunt for the crooks, the case appears to be headed for court, where Brink's and the 13 jewelers have filed suits against each other. The jewelers allege that their merchandise was worth $100 million, and Brink's argues that the value was $8.7 million.

Culture gap

When traveling to Yokohama, Japan, make sure you have Unco Shop on your must-visit list. "Unco" in Japanese means poop. And yes, there's a whole shop devoted to products involving human waste — from clothing items to home accessories, Oddity Central reported. The shop is the brainchild of Akihiko Nobata, aka "President Poop," who gave up his job selling high-end men's clothing to start his online business in 2014. Last year, he opened a brick-and-mortar retail destination, complete with a guestbook where visitors draw poops "and giggle while drawing them," Nobata said. "It transcends language and culture and creates universal laughter."

Wrong place, all the time

Since 1972, Ray Minter's house in East San Jose, Calif., has been hit 23 times by cars as they exit an adjacent freeway, he told KTVU-TV. Despite steel poles, installed by his insurance company, and a chain-link fence, cars still slam into his home. "I've had four of the cars come through my house completely," Minter said. "All the other ones have torn up my fence, and I've lost three cars in the yard." Amazingly, no one in his family has suffered a serious injury, although his niece had an arm broken and spent time in the hospital after one incident. Of the drivers, Minter said, "Most of them have been drunk. Like the guy in 2016. He hit [Minter's car] at 105 mph." City officials say they have no authority over the off-ramp, but they encourage drivers to slow down and obey traffic laws.

Hot spring mystery

A hot spring in Yellowstone National Park is the site of an ongoing investigation after a park employee discovered a human foot, inside a shoe, floating on the surface of Abyss Pool on Aug. 16, Denver 7 TV reported. Officials believe the foot might belong to a person who died on July 31 at the same hot spring. "Currently, the park believes there was no foul play," a statement read. Law enforcement officers are looking into the July death. The Abyss Pool is one of the deepest in Yellowstone, and its temperature can reach 140 degrees. Although park regulations and signage discourage visitors from getting too close to the pools, since 1890, at least 22 people have died from hot-springs-related injuries.

