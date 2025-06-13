JetZero plans to build $4.7B plant in North Carolina, aims to create 14,500 jobs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — JetZero Inc. announced plans Thursday to build its first manufacturing plant for a next-generation passenger jet in central North Carolina, a project that if successful would create more than 14,500 jobs there in a decade.
The California-based startup intends to build the factory at Greensboro's airport, investing $4.7 billion. The planned hirings from 2027 through 2036 would be the largest job commitment in North Carolina history, according to Gov. Josh Stein.
The company previously identified Greensboro as one of three finalists for the factory to build its fixed-wing — also known as all-wing or blended-wing — Z4 aircraft, which JetZero says will be up to 50% more fuel-efficient than traditional tube-and-wing airliners.
JetZero has said it's already raised about $300 million toward investment in the Z4 project, including a U.S. Air Force grant to build and fly a demonstrator model by 2027.
United Airlines and Alaska Airlines also are project investors and have made conditional purchase agreements for their fleets, the company said. JetZero aims for the planes to go into service in the early 2030s, with a goal of completing 20 airplanes per month at full production.
Stein, on hand with JetZero executives and other officials for the formal announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, cited North Carolina's robust aerospace industry and the first manned powered flights at Kitty Hawk by the Wright brothers in 1903.
''North Carolina is the perfect location,'' Stein said. ''North Carolina was first in flight. We are also the future of flight.''
The jobs would pay minimum average salaries of more than $89,000, according to the state Department of Commerce, which provided details of the project discussed earlier Thursday by a state committee that awards economic incentives.