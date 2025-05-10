Jets tryout Giovanni Williams looks to join brothers Quinnen and Quincy to make some NFL history

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Giovanni Williams watched his older brothers chase their NFL dreams and become playmaking teammates with the New York Jets.
Now, the young linebacker is getting a chance to join them — and perhaps make some history.
Williams, the younger brother of defensive tackle Quinnen and linebacker Quincy, is in rookie minicamp with the Jets as a tryout after going undrafted out of Miles College, a Division II historically Black college in Fairfield, Alabama.
''It feels good,'' Giovanni Williams said Saturday after practice. "It feels, I'd say, honestly, bittersweet just because living behind them, making my own name, I had to still live behind them. But it's sweet because me and my brother (Quincy) play the same position. So it's like, I can call on him for help and we've got the same competition level. So it's going to be like competition, just like always.
''Just like we're back home, just a big competition.''
If the younger Williams can make the team, it's believed the Jets would be the first squad in NFL history to have three brothers on the same active roster.
''Honestly, it will mean a lot to me just to know that I came to the minicamp and I was coachable, I had urgency,'' Williams said. ''And just to be on the team with my brothers, it'll feel good. It'll be historical.''
He still has plenty of work to do to pave that path to potential football history. But getting on the field with the rest of the Jets' rookies was a good start.