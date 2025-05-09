Jets rookie Mason Taylor loves the high expectations that come from being Hall of Famer's son

Mason Taylor watched his father finish up a Hall of Fame career with wide eyes and football dreams of his own.
Now, the son of Jason Taylor is a member of the New York Jets — a second-round draft pick from LSU with famous bloodlines and an opportunity to make an immediate impact in the NFL.
With a chance to step out of one big shadow.
''There's high expectations, for sure, just because of the last name,'' Mason Taylor acknowledged after the Jets' first practice of rookie minicamp Friday. ''But I mean, when people say, like, ‘Oh, let him have his shine,' you know, ‘Stop saying his dad's name,' I mean, I love it. We're family."
His father was one of the NFL's greatest pass rushers with 139 1/2 career sacks during a 15-year career. That included 13 seasons with Miami over three stints, one season with Washington and the 2010 season for the Jets — the last time New York made the playoffs.
Several photos of Mason Taylor — then 6 years old — have floated around social media the past few weeks of him at Jets practices and games with a green Mohawk and a green and white No. 99 jersey. There's another of him celebrating his 7th birthday while wearing a No. 6 Mark Sanchez jersey.
''Yeah, I mean, seeing the pictures and being here now," said Taylor, now wearing No. 46 with the Jets, ''is definitely a surreal moment.''
His uncle is Zach Thomas, the brother of Mason's mother and also a Pro Football Hall of Famer. He was also a long-time teammate of Jason with the Dolphins.