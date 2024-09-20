Jets' offense is clicking with Aaron Rodgers feeling and playing like himself again

Saleh said the ''early feel is decent'' that it isn't a season-ending knee injury for RT Morgan Moses, who left on the final play of the third quarter. Moses was having more tests Friday. ... LB C.J. Mosley sat out with a toe injury, but Saleh said if it had been later in the season he might've played and is ''confident'' he should be ready for the next game. ''To make such a small injury worse, in the grand scheme of things it probably wouldn't have been worth it,'' Saleh said.