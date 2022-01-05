GLENDALE, Ariz. — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots and the Winnipeg Jets won their third straight game, beating the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Evgeny Svechnikov, Pierre Luc-Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets. Ehlers scored into an empty net with 45 seconds to play.

Shayne Gostisbehere stole the puck at the blue line and scored unassisted to get Arizona on the board at 6:41 of the third. It was Gostisbehere's sixth goal of the season. Karel Vejmelka made 46 saves.

The Coyotes fell to 2-11-1 at home this season. Arizona has the worst record in the NHL at 6-22-3.

With the league pausing around the holidays, Arizona played for the first time since Dec. 28. The Jets were coming off a 5-4 overtime victory on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Svechnikov scored his third goal of the season on a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Josh Morrissey at 17:34 of the first period.

Dubois scored at 14:40 of the second period, as the Jets' power play was expiring. The puck trickled past Vejmelka, with Ilya Lyubushkin in the box.

Perhaps looking for some momentum, Arizona coach Andre Tourigny started Vejmelka in goal. He stopped 46 shots in recording his first NHL shutout at Winnipeg on Nov. 29, in a 1-0 win.

ICE CHIPS

Jets: Winnipeg plays eight of its first nine games on the road in January. ... The Jets' streak of three straight games with at least one power-play goal ended as Dubois' goal came right as the penalty to Lyubushkin was ending.

UP NEXT

Winnipeg: At Colorado on Thursday.

Arizona: Home against Chicago on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports