The New York Jets are adding veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to the practice squad, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The move Tuesday is pending a physical for the 31-year-old Siemian, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the signing.

ESPN first reported the team's plans to add Siemian, who will give the Jets an experienced backup for embattled starter Zach Wilson.

Wilson has struggled since taking over for Aaron Rodgers, who tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with New York. Wilson has two touchdown passes and four interceptions with a 52.4 percent completion rate and is averaging just 5.6 yards per pass.

After the Jets' 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, coach Robert Saleh insisted the team was sticking with Wilson because ''right now, he's who gives us the best chance to win.''

That didn't sit well with fans — including Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath, who said during an interview on ''The Michael Kay Show'' on 98.7 ESPN New York on Monday that ''I've seen enough of Zach Wilson.''

Saleh reiterated the team's commitment to Wilson on Monday, saying he's ''our unquestioned quarterback.''

That remains the case, but Siemian at least gives Saleh and the Jets another option if Wilson continues to falter, beginning with their next game Sunday night at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Career backup Tim Boyle was the only other quarterback on New York's roster.

This will be Siemian's second stint with the Jets after he was with them in 2019. He made one start for New York when Sam Darnold was sidelined with mononucleosis, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury early in the ''Monday Night Football'' game against Cleveland on Sept. 12.

Siemian was a seventh-round pick of Denver out of Northwestern in 2015 and was a backup to Peyton Manning during the team's Super Bowl run during his rookie season. He started 24 games over three seasons with the Broncos before being traded to Minnesota in 2018.

After being injured most of the next season with the Jets, Siemian had stints with Tennessee, New Orleans, Chicago and was among Cincinnati's cuts after training camp this summer.

Siemian has thrown for 7,027 yards and 42 touchdowns with 28 interceptions during his NFL career.

