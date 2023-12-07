NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., up $4.20 to $41.13.

AbbVie is buying the developer of treatments for schizophrenia and other neuroscience diseases.

Veeva Systems Inc., down $5.44 to $172.95.

Investors were disappointed by the cloud-based software service company's latest financial update.

Chewy Inc., down 12 cents to $19.23.

The online pet store trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., down $1.23 to $8.98.

The wine company's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Verint Systems Inc., up $4.57 to $28.60.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Semtech Corp., up $2.72 $19.42.

The chipmaker's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

JetBlue Airways Inc., up 72 cents to $5.45.

The airline raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Methode Electronics Inc., down $2.26 to $22.13.

The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries slashed its earnings forecast for the year.