MIAMI — Jesús Sánchez hit a three-run homer and doubled twice to help the Miami Marlins beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Friday night.

Sánchez homered off reliever Jesus Tinoco, who had given up consecutive one-out singles before Sánchez lifted his seventh pitch of the at-bat 417 feet to center to put Miami ahead 7-2 in the seventh.

The win gave the Marlins a 14-13 record in the month of May — their first winning month since going 17-10 in September of last year. Meanwhile, the World Series-champion Rangers (27-30) fell three games below .500 for the second time this month.

Nick Gordon opened scoring in the second with a two-run homer off Rangers starter José Ureña (1-5), scoring Sánchez, who led off the inning with a double.

Ureña, making his first career start against his former team, was lifted just 2 1/3 innings into the game after allowing four hits, four runs — two of which were earned — walking two and striking out one. Ureña began his big league career with the Marlins from 2015-20 and was Miami's Opening Day starter in 2018 and 2019.

Josh Smith homered for the Rangers, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Marlins starter Sixto Sánchez pitched four innings, allowing four hits, two runs and a walk. He was chased after giving up consecutive hits in the fifth. Declan Cronin (1-2) replaced him with two on and got three outs for the win.

Corey Seager went 1 for 4 and extended his hitting streak to 13 straight games.

Marcus Semien was back in the Rangers' lineup after ending his run of 349 consecutive games when he didn't play Wednesday against Arizona because of soreness from a collision in the outfield with right fielder Adolis García on May 18.

Marlins: Recalled RHP Huascar Brazobán from Triple-A Jacksonville and optioned RHP Emmanuel Ramírez optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.

RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.35) will start the middle game of the series for Texas against Marlins LHP Ryan Weathers (3-4, 3.16)

