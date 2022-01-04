Jessie Diggins finished 13th in Stage 5 of the Tour de Ski, leading the American contingent in Monday's 10-kilometer classic mass start in Val di Fiemme, Italy. But the cross-country skier from Afton slid to sixth place in the overall standings, all but ending her chances of defending her overall title.

Diggins was the top American finisher Monday, two days after she was interfered with and fell during a classic sprint in Stage 4. Her overall time is one minute, 42 seconds behind leader Natalia Nepryaeva of Russia.

Diggins won two of the Tour's first three stages and topped the overall standings before Saturday's fall led to a 21st-place finish in Stage 4.

Monday's result did boost Diggins' bid to defend her overall World Cup title, moving her up to second place in the season points race.

The Tour de Ski ends Tuesday with a 10k freestyle mass start in Val di Fiemme.