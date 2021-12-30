Jessie Diggins finished 16th in the second stage of the Tour de Ski on Wednesday, putting the Afton cross-country skier in second place in the overall standings. Diggins had a time of 28 minutes, 11.9 seconds for a 10-kilometer classic race in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, 1:07.9 behind winner Kerttu Niskanen of Finland.
Diggins, who won the Stage 1 freestyle sprint Tuesday, sits 29 seconds behind Niskanen in the overall time standings. The six-stage Tour continues Friday with a 10K freestyle mass start in Oberstdorf, Germany.
RACHEL BLOUNT
