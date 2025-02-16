Jessie Diggins earned her 26th career individual World Cup Nordic skiing victory Sunday, winning the women’s 20km mass start free in Falun, Sweden, to extend her series lead as she seeks a third title.
Jessie Diggins adds to World Cup lead in Nordic skiing with victory in Sweden
The Afton star skier leads by 472 points with five races left as she looks for her third World Cup title and second in a row.
By NEWS SERVICES
Afton’s Diggins, 33, beat Norway’s Heidi Weng by 0.7 seconds, with Sweden’s Ebba Andersson third.
Diggins said she and United States teammate Julia Kern, who finished sixth, had been inspired by fellow American Gus Schumacher clinching the second place in the men’s mass start a couple of hours earlier.
“That was so awesome,” Diggins said.
It was the second year in a row that Diggins won the event in Falun. “I really like this course,” said Diggins, who has six individual race victories this season.
With five races left, Diggins has a 472-point lead on Victoria Carl of Germany. Diggins is looking for a second consecutive World Cup title after winning last year. She also won in 2021.
The next event is the World Nordic Skiing Championships in Trondheim, Norway, which begins Feb. 26.
