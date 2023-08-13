MONTREAL — Jessica Pegula routed Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 on Sunday to win the National Bank Open for her third career WTA Tour victory.
Pegula, the 29-year-old American seeded fourth, topped Samsonova after the 15th-seeded Russian beat third-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 earlier Sunday in a rain-delayed semifinal.
Pegula won her semifinal Saturday, edging top-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4.
Pegula also won tour titles in 2019 in Washington and 2022 in Guadalajara. Her parents own the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres.
