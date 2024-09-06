Wires

By The Associated Press

September 6, 2024 at 3:27AM

NEW YORK — Jessica Pegula beats Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 at the U.S. Open and will face Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

