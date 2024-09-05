Jesse Winker hits a grand slam and Mets beat Red Sox 8-3 for 7th straight win

Red Sox manager Alex Cora juggled his lineup — batting Rafael Devers second for the first time since May 7, Tyler O'Neill fourth for the first time since May 1 and Triston Casas sixth for the first time this season — in hopes of sparking a team that scored five runs in losing its previous four games. But Boston's second through sixth batters were a combined 1 for 15 with back-to-back third-inning sacrifice flies by Devers and Wilyer Abreu.