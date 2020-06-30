Former Gophers football coach Jerry Kill has overcome a battle with the coronavirus, according to CBSSports.com's Dennis Dodd.

Kill, 58, is now working as a special assistant to TCU coach Gary Patterson, his good friend. In Dodd's story, Patterson cited Kill's example as a cautionary one with teams returning to campus and players testing positive for COVID-19.

"[Kill] went out to dinner," Patterson told Dodd. "Everybody thinks it's about the kids coming back. It's about how you live your life doing everything else."

Kill resigned as Gophers coach because of health concerns with his epilepsy in 2015. He had previously overcome kidney cancer while coaching at Southern Illinois. Since leaving Minnesota, he has worked at Kansas State, Rutgers, Southern Illinois, Virginia Tech and now TCU.