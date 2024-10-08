Jerry Jones and Roger Penske partner to give IndyCar a brand new street racing spectacle

''When you take the Cowboys and the Rangers and put them with our series, I think it gives us such credibility,'' Penske told the AP. ''I think we've stepped out of our shadow. Just standing here looking at these stadiums and what they have built here... it takes an anchor, it takes a tenant. Jerry has built a massive business here and I think our ability to be part of his team going forward, we're going to take this to the next level.''