Esko’s football program, which produced current Gophers safety Koi Perich, will have a new head coach this fall.
The school located near Duluth recently promoted assistant coach Jeremy Zywicki to the head coaching position, making him the fifth head coach in program history.
Zywicki completed his third year as a varsity assistant at Esko this past season. He replaces Scott Arntson, who stepped down after nine years as the head coach.
Esko finished 5-5 in 2024 after losing in the Class 3A, Section 7 semifinals to eventual state semifinalist Pequot Lakes.
Zywicki’s resume includes coaching stints at Moose Lake Willow River as an offensive assistant coach, head coach at Wrenshall, and overseeing the merger of the Carlton Wrenshall football co-op.
Esko’s athletic department announced the hiring in a statement on Wednesday: “We’re excited to retain Jeremy’s services and believe he’s going to have an outstanding head coaching career.”
Staff writer Jim Paulsen contributed to this report.