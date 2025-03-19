High Schools

Jeremy Zywicki named new head football coach at Esko

Zywicki completed his third year as a varsity assistant coach at Esko last fall.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 19, 2025 at 9:24PM
Esko's Makoi Perich (3) rushed the ball in the first half as Esko played Dassel-Cokato in a Class 3A semifinal football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE • anthony.souffle@startribune.com
Esko High, the school that produced Koi Perich (3) now of the Gophers — shown playing in the 2021 state football tournament at U.S. Bank Stadium — has a new football coach. (Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Esko’s football program, which produced current Gophers safety Koi Perich, will have a new head coach this fall.

The school located near Duluth recently promoted assistant coach Jeremy Zywicki to the head coaching position, making him the fifth head coach in program history.

Zywicki completed his third year as a varsity assistant at Esko this past season. He replaces Scott Arntson, who stepped down after nine years as the head coach.

Esko finished 5-5 in 2024 after losing in the Class 3A, Section 7 semifinals to eventual state semifinalist Pequot Lakes.

Zywicki’s resume includes coaching stints at Moose Lake Willow River as an offensive assistant coach, head coach at Wrenshall, and overseeing the merger of the Carlton Wrenshall football co-op.

Esko’s athletic department announced the hiring in a statement on Wednesday: “We’re excited to retain Jeremy’s services and believe he’s going to have an outstanding head coaching career.”

Staff writer Jim Paulsen contributed to this report.

Star Tribune staff

