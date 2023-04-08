Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

"Avengers" actor Jeremy Renner wrote a goodbye note to his family after being critically injured in a Jan. 1 snowplow accident, he revealed in a new interview.

Choking back tears, Renner told ABC's Diane Sawyer he typed out his "last words" while hospitalized. Renner was run over by the 14,000-pound snowplow near his Nevada home as he attempted to stop the moving vehicle from hitting his nephew, officials said.

"If I was there on my own, that would've been a horrible way to die, and surely I would've. Surely," Renner said in a preview clip that aired Wednesday on "Good Morning America." "But I wasn't alone. It was my nephew, sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came."

The interview, which aired Thursday on ABC, was Renner's first since the accident. It's now streaming on Hulu.

The actor required surgery after suffering eight broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a broken clavicle and shoulder, and broken bones in his face and legs.

"I was awake through every moment," Renner said in an earlier preview clip.

Renner has chronicled his recovery on social media, including tweeting on Jan. 17 that he was home from the hospital. Late last month, Renner posted a video showing himself on an anti-gravity treadmill, offering the first look at the actor walking since the accident.

The California native debuted as the arrow-shooting superhero Hawkeye in 2011 and has repeatedly portrayed the character in Marvel movies since. His character is also the focal point of the 2021 Disney+ series "Hawkeye."

Renner is a two-time Oscar nominee for "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town," and also leads the crime drama series "Mayor of Kingstown" on Paramount+.