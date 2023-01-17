Jeremy Renner suggested he's home from the hospital in a tweet late Monday, more than two weeks after a snowplowing accident left him critically injured.

The actor tweeted about Sunday's premiere of Season 2 of "Mayor of Kingstown," which he stars in.

"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," Renner wrote.

A representative for Renner didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Renner, 52, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition on Jan. 1 after his snowplow ran over him near his Reno area home, officials said.

The actor, also known for playing Hawkeye in several Marvel movies and shows, suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and underwent surgery, according to his rep.

"If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around," his sister, Kym Renner, told People last week. "He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

Renner shared several social media updates during his hospitalization and thanked fans for their support in a Jan. 2 tweet. He commemorated the release of his Paramount+ show's new season Sunday by tweeting, "Let me know what you know think !!!"

On Monday, Renner shared an Instagram photo of a snow-covered home with the caption, "Missing my happy place."

Renner debuted with Marvel in 2011′s "Thor" and has repeatedly played his arrow-shooting superhero since, including as the lead of the 2021 series "Hawkeye." He's also known for the "Mission Impossible" movies, "The Bourne Legacy" and Oscar-nominated performances in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town."