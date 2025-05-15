Jeremy Peña's RBI single in 8th inning lifts the Astros to a 4-3 win over Royals

HOUSTON — Jeremy Peña had a season-high four hits, capped by a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, to give the Houston Astros a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.
The Astros trailed by 1 when Zach Dezenzo singled with one out in the eighth and was lifted for pinch-runner Chas McCormick. Mauricio Dubón's second double of the game dropped into the left field corner and scored McCormick, tying the game and chasing Michael Lorenzen (3-4).
Carlos Estévez took over and Peña lined his third pitch into left field, sending Dubón home and putting the Astros on top.
Josh Hader walked one in a scoreless ninth for his 10th save after Bryan King (1-0) threw a scoreless eighth for the win.
Isaac Paredes homered for a second straight game for the Astros after his shot in the ninth inning Tuesday night lifted them to the 2-1 win.
Maikel Garcia homered and doubled as the Royals built a 3-1 lead.
Dubón's first double came with one out in the sixth and he scored on a double by Peña to get the Astros within 3-2.
Houston's Colton Gordon allowed seven hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings in his major league debut.