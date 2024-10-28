Jerami Grant scores 28 and Blazers beat Pelicans 125-103 for first win of the season

Blazers: Deni Avdija went 5 for 21, including 1 for 8 from 3, in Portland's back-to-back games against New Orleans. ''I got to run stuff for him and get some shots for him,'' Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. ''But more than anything, we're all just trying to get to know Deni and vice versa.'' Avdija finished with 11 points.