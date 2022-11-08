BROOKINGS, S.D. — Lauren Jensen scored 17 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter and No. 21 Creighton pulled away from No. 23 South Dakota State in the only Top 25 matchup on the opening day of the season Monday.

Ellie Colbeck drilled a 3-pointer for the Jackrabbits to tie the game but after a two-minute scoreless drought Emma Ronsieke made a layup for Creighton and Jensen scored the next seven points for a 73-64 lead heading into the final minute.

Creighton, the surprise team of the NCAA Tournament last year when they beat Colorado, No. 8 Iowa and No. 10 Iowa State before losing to top-ranked South Carolina, made 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Morgan Maley added 13 points for the Bluejays, who shot 50% for the game.

Myah Selland scored 22 points to lead South Dakota State, which won the WNIT last season. The Jackrabbits led 25-16 early in the second quarter but then missed their next five shots and never got back to 50% while finishing 5 of 21 from 3-point range.

