KENNESAW, Ga. — Kasen Jennings had 17 points off the bench to carry Kennesaw State to a 117-58 win over Carver College on Monday.
Chris Youngblood had 15 points for Kennesaw State (2-2). Demond Robinson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Spencer Rodgers had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Antwon Ferrell had 18 points for the Cougars. Dyllon Scott added 12 points, and Cerino Williams had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Driver with suspended license charged with killing U doctor in high-speed crash in Arden Hills
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Driver with suspended license charged with killing U doctor in high-speed crash in Arden Hills
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Driver with suspended license charged with killing U doctor in high-speed crash in Arden Hills
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Driver with suspended license charged with killing U doctor in high-speed crash in Arden Hills
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Tom Sawyer has authored a memorable football life in Winona
Football Across Minnesota: Tom Sawyer is Winona's favorite football man (and snow plower). The kids at Dassel-Cokato and Litchfield are friends, then opponents and then teammates as seasons change. And the story of one doctor who refuses to miss the fight for Floyd.
Sports
Emmert says NCAA efforts to reform not motivated by fear
The NCAA's move to restructure college sports is not being driven by fear, but rather a desire to seize an opportunity to tackle issues that have been building for decades, NCAA president Mark Emmert said Monday,
Wild
Wild gameday: Sharks at full strength after seven players sidelined by COVID-19
San Jose lost Saturday despite the return of defenseman Erik Karlsson and coach Bob Boughner.
Gophers
Gophers see more than 2-8 record as they prepare to face Indiana
Coach P.J. Fleck pointed out that the Hoosiers have lost to five teams that were ranked in the top 10 when they faced them.
Sports
Packers' new formula: Rely on defense rather than offense
The Green Bay Packers are relying on an unfamiliar approach to remain in their customary position atop the NFC North.