Jennifer Lawrence stirs Oscar talk in Cannes for 'Die, My Love'

CANNES, France — Last year, the Cannes Film Festival produced three best actress nominees at the Oscars. This year's edition may have just supplied another.
In Lynne Ramsay's ''Die, My Love,'' Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson play a married couple with a newborn who move into an old country house. In Ramsay's messy and moving marital psychodrama, Lawrence plays an increasingly unhinged young mother named Grace whose postpartum depression reaches darkly hallucinatory extremes.
For Lawrence, the 34-year-old mother of two, making ''Die, My Love'' was an intensely personal experience.
''It was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what (Grace) would do,'' Lawrence told reporters Sunday. ''I had just had my firstborn, and there's not really anything like postpartum. It's extremely isolating. She doesn't have a community. She doesn't have her people. But the truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating, no matter where you are. You feel like an alien."
''Die, My Love,'' which is in competition for the Palme d'Or at Cannes, was one of the most anticipated premieres of the festival. That was owed partly to the widely respect for Ramsey, the Scottish director of ''Ratcatcher" (1999), ''Movern Callar'' (2002) and '' You Were Never Really Here'' (2017). Lawrence sought her out for the film.
''I've wanted to work with Lynne Ramsay since I saw 'Ratcatcher' and I was like, ‘There's no way,''' said Lawrence. ''But we took a chance, and we sent it to her. And I really, I cannot believe that I'm here with you.''
In Ramsay's ''Die, My Love," adapted from Ariana Harwicz's 2017 novel, is disorienting experience, pulsating with animalistic urges and . As a portrait of a marriage in trouble, it makes ''Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?'' look tame.
Lawrence's performance, in particular, drew the kind of raves in Cannes that tend to lead to Oscar consideration. Lawrence has been nominated four times by the Academy Awards, winning once for 2013's ''Silver Linings Playbook.''