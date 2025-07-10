Jennifer Hudson will headline the Whitney Houston estate's fourth annual Legacy of Love Gala

''This year marks Whitney's fortieth anniversary and our fourth Annual Legacy of Love Gala and we are delighted how the foundation has developed and expanded over the past four years,'' co-host Pat Houston said in a statement. She is Houston's sister-in-law and the executor of her estate. Houston died in February 2012 at age 48. ''Though Whitney is known worldwide for her exemplary talent in music and entertainment, one of the things she loved more than anything was supporting children and our youth. She always reached back to various communities globally."