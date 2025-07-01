Jennifer Aniston will star in series inspired by Jennette McCurdy's memoir 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'

''With my mother's death, I'd go from being so, so deeply angry to then feeling just so sorry for her. And so I could feel compassion and sympathy and then just anger and rage,'' McCurdy told The Associated Press in 2022. ''I'd cry because I missed her and I'd be angry that I was crying that I missed her and feel she doesn't deserve these tears. I think abusive love is so complicated ... It's going to be mixed and messy.''