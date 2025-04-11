Sports

Jenner caps Blue Jackets' 3-2 comeback victory as Sabres' winning streak is stopped at 5

Boone Jenner scored the go-ahead goal on the power play 6:42 into the third period, helping the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

The Associated Press
April 11, 2025 at 2:19AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Boone Jenner scored the go-ahead goal on the power play 6:42 into the third period, helping the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Zachary Aston-Reese and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Blue Jackets, who trailed 2-0 and ended the surging Sabres' five-game winning streak.

With the game tied at 2, Jenner put a wrist shot past James Reimer to put Columbus up for the first time off assists from Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko.

Jet Greaves stopped 39 shots for Columbus.

Rasmus Dahlin and John-Jason Peterka each had goals for the Sabres. Reimer finished with 27 saves.

Key moment

Columbus went on the power play for the first — and only — time in the game when Buffalo's Sam Lafferty was called for slashing Zach Werenski at 14:37 of the third period. Jenner took advantage with the go-ahead score.

Key stat

While Columbus went 1 for 1 on the power play, Buffalo went 0 for 1.

Up next

Sabres: Play at Florida on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Washington on Saturday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

