SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame announced Friday that the Rev. John Jenkins will give up the school's presidency at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year to return to teaching and ministry.

Jenkins, the university's 17th president, has led the school since 2005.

''Serving as president of Notre Dame for me, as a Holy Cross priest, has been both a privilege and a calling,'' Jenkins said in a news release.

John Brennan, chair of the university's board of trustees, praised Jenkins' "courageous and visionary leadership.''

''Together with the remarkable leadership team he has assembled, he has devoted himself to advancing the University and its mission, fulfilling the promise he made when he was inaugurated — to work collaboratively to build a great Catholic university for the 21st century,'' Brennan said.

The university said Jenkins' accomplishments include promoting research growth and gaining Notre Dame's admission in the research- and education-focused Association of American Universities as well as expanding the school's global engagement.

A search is underway for the next president, who will be elected by the trustees from among the priests of the Congregation of Holy Cross, the university's founding order.