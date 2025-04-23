Jen Psaki stepping up for MSNBC as Rachel Maddow returns to once-a-week schedule

PSAKI: There's only one Rachel Maddow. She's built, obviously, an incredible connection with the people who have watched for 17 years. Even if I trained at the Rachel Maddow anchor school — which doesn't exist, that I'm aware of — for five years, I could never do what she does how she does it. What I'm taking with me and what I'm trying to apply are a lot of the lessons I've learned from her over the past couple of years, one of them being that she works her tail off. She never rests on the laurels of the success she's had over the course of time. She's pretty fearless about saying what she thinks, and she tells stories that not everybody does. Those things kind of stick with me. We have very different backgrounds. I spent two decades working for two presidents and a secretary of state and have been on more campaign buses that I could ever recall or list for you. Obviously our show is based in Washington, D.C., which is a difference, too. Every day I'm going to lean into that experience and background to help provide clarity for people who are watching.