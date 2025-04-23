Jen Psaki stepping up for MSNBC as Rachel Maddow returns to once-a-week schedule

PSAKI: We're changing the name, so there's that difference ... There are things that we will continue to do — like big newsmakers and conversations about policy, what it means for people sitting at home, hopefully some surprising guests sometimes, the future of the Democratic Party ... One of the reasons we wanted to change the name, or I wanted to change the name, is that it feels like a moment post-election and the months since we're all reflecting on the notion that people on the inside or insiders have all the answers is incorrect. I didn't want to send the message to viewers that that was our assumption. The second is I think right now in this moment, as the federal government is being dismantled and the rule of law is being threatened, people's rights are being threatened, there's a huge appetite for information and understanding of what the heck is happening.
AP: Does going into a time slot identified with Rachel for so many years affect how you put together your show? Do you have to be cognizant of her audience?
PSAKI: There's only one Rachel Maddow. She's built, obviously, an incredible connection with the people who have watched for 17 years. Even if I trained at the Rachel Maddow anchor school — which doesn't exist, that I'm aware of — for five years, I could never do what she does how she does it. What I'm taking with me and what I'm trying to apply are a lot of the lessons I've learned from her over the past couple of years, one of them being that she works her tail off. She never rests on the laurels of the success she's had over the course of time. She's pretty fearless about saying what she thinks, and she tells stories that not everybody does. Those things kind of stick with me. We have very different backgrounds. I spent two decades working for two presidents and a secretary of state and have been on more campaign buses that I could ever recall or list for you. Obviously our show is based in Washington, D.C., which is a difference, too. Every day I'm going to lean into that experience and background to help provide clarity for people who are watching.
AP: You've had time to see Karoline Leavitt in your old role (White House press secretary). How do you think she's doing?
PSAKI: If the job were just about being able to command a room and speak on behalf of the president you're working for, then she would have higher marks in my view than many of her predecessors. I think the challenge, though, is that that's not the totality of your job. The job is also about sharing up-to-date, accurate information and taking tough questions. And when you're selecting who's in the briefing room, who is in the Oval Office, kicking out, frankly, wire reporters who are there to tell the story of exactly what is happening, and when you're echoing at times what I would consider to be Kremlin talking points, I'm not sure you're doing justice to what the job is intended to be and what many of her predecessors — Democrats and Republicans — have done.
AP: She makes the point that there needs to be change in how the press room is constituted and operates. Do you think it's inappropriate that she's trying to determine who is in position to question the president, or is that part of her job?