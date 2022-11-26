BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Trey Jemison had 17 points in UAB's 110-53 win against Rhodes on Saturday.
Jemison shot 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Blazers (5-1). Tyler Bertram scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Ty Brewer shot 8 of 10 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.
The Lynx were led in scoring by Mike Wagner, who finished with eight points, four assists and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Owner of senior housing turns childhood home in Minnetonka into assisted-living facility
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Owner of senior housing turns childhood home in Minnetonka into assisted-living facility
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 1 Georgia overcomes slow start, routs Georgia Tech 37-14
A perfect regular season isn't good enough for Stetson Bennett and No. 1 Georgia.
Sports
Henderson leads Delaware over Saint Francis (Pa.)
Nolan Henderson threw for four touchdowns, three to Chandler Harvin, and Delaware beat Saint Francis (Pa.) 56-17 on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
Sports
3 have double-doubles, No. 12 LSU women top UAB 99-64
Angel Reese had her seventh double-double, two teammates also had double-doubles and No. 12 LSU cruised to its seventh-straight easy win, beating UAB 99-64 in the Goombay Splash on Saturday.
Outdoors
New owners make cold-blooded investment in ice fishing on Lake of the Woods
A pair of private investors is betting a cool $20 million after buying four distinct resorts on Wheelers Point.
Sports
Holden scores 19, Towson beats South Alabama 62-60
Cameron Holden's 19 points helped Towson defeat South Alabama 62-60 on Saturday.