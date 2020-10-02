PARIS - After Jelena Ostapenko eliminated No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova at the French Open on Thursday, the conversation quickly turned to 2017.

That was when Ostapenko surprisingly won the championship at Roland Garros — and the last year she even won so much as one match at the clay-court tournament.

"Of course it's in my memory, because it's the biggest win of my career so far, but I have to move forward," Ostapenko said after beating Pliskova 6-4, 6-2 with the help of a 27-9 edge in total winners. "… The world doesn't stop with winning only one Grand Slam. Of course I want to achieve more and I want to be back in top five, top 10." Ostapenko said after beating Pliskova 6-4, 6-2 with the help of a 27-9 edge in total winners.

"Step by step. That's what I'm working on: my consistency," Ostapenko said.

"Still being an aggressive player — I think it can bring me a lot of wins — but consistency, probably, in my game is the key."

Her next opponent is 87th-ranked Paula Badosa, who showed up this week with a 1-5 career record in Grand Slam matches but is into the third round at a major for the first time thanks to a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory over Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion and 2018 French Open runner-up.

Ostapenko has been as high as No. 5 and is currently No. 43. That's not very different from where she was three years ago in Paris, ranked 47th and just two days past her 20th birthday when she became an improbable Grand Slam champion.

"I was fearless," she recalled Thursday. "Nobody really knew me."

Using a grip-it-and-rip-it style, Ostapenko upset Simona Halep in the final, making the Latvian the first woman since 1979 to earn her first tour-level title at a major tournament.

Nowadays, there is more subtlety to Ostapenko's style.

Against Pliskova, she used drop shots effectively. And she handled Pliskova's serve, one of the best on tour.

On the men's side, No. 9 Denis Shapovalov was in a foul mood after a five-hour loss in the second round.

He criticized the French Open for its "trash scheduling," its "freezing" weather, and the "annoying" state of the clay and tennis balls.

What the 21-year-old Canadian did not mention were his 106 unforced errors or that he got broken twice while serving for the victory in the fifth set in losing 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 to 101st-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena.

Understandably, Carballes Baena's spirits were a tad higher.

"For me, it's amazing," he said. "It's the first [time] I beat a top 10 [player]. The first time I'm in the third round in a Grand Slam. First time I win a match in the fifth set.

"So I couldn't be more happy."