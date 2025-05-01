Jeffrey Springs throws 6 scoreless innings to help Athletics beat Rangers 3-0

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jeffrey Springs gave up two hits in six scoreless innings, Jacob Wilson and Miguel Andujar each had two hits and an RBI and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 on Thursday.
Springs (4-3) had allowed at least three runs in each of has last five starts and 19 total in that span. Mason Miller pitched a perfect ninth inning and earned his 10th save in as many opportunities this season.
Wilson hit a RBI single in the top of the seventh and Luis Urías added another in the eighth for the Athletics.
Marcus Semien had a single, two walks and a stolen base for the Rangers.
Tyler Mahle (3-1) gave up a run on five hits with a walk and six strikeouts over six innings. The 30-year-old right-hander gave up two runs across 12 innings in his previous two starts, both no decisions.
Key moment
Tyler Soderstrom hit a two-out single, moved to second when Brent Rooker drew a walk and scored on a single by Andujar to make it 1-0 in the top of the first and the Athletics led the rest of the way.
Key stat