LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jordan Jefferson totaled 17 points, D.J. Smith scored 16 and Little Rock cruised to an 83-54 victory over Philander Smith on Monday night.
Deantoni Gordon finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Trojans (3-7). Myron Gardner pitched in with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Ethan Speaker just missed a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench.
Aaron Johnson topped the Panthers with 12 points.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt
Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan was simply trying to do his job, running over to make sure that teammate Kyle Dugger made the tackle on a routine play.
Sports
Leonard, George lead Clippers over NBA-best Celtics, 113-93
Paul George scored 26 points, Kawhi Leonard had season highs of 25 points and nine rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 113-93 on Monday night.
Wolves
Monday's Wolves-Portland game recap
A quick look at the Wolves' second consecutive loss to the Trail Blazers.
Wolves
Wolves have no answers on defense in 133-112 loss to Trail Blazers
The Wolves were outrebounded 54-37 and Portland made 21 three-pointers, including 11 from Damian Lillard who finished with 38 points in three quarters.
Sports
Lillard ties own Blazers mark with 11 3-pointers, beats Minn
Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record by making 11 3-pointers and finished with 38 points, leading the Portland Trail Blazers over the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-112 on Monday night.